Jonathan Ashworth slams Reform UK for wanting to charge people to see a doctor

Former Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth has slammed Reform UK for wanting to charge people when they want to go and see a doctor, as he took aim at the policies of Nigel Farage’s party.

With Reform rising in the polls, there has been much discussion around how the Labour Party can tackle their threat, and Ashworth, who is the chief executive of the Labour Together think-tank, has said Labour should not be afraid of spending more time criticising Reform’s policies.

Asked by Andrew Marr on LBC this week on what the government could be doing to fend off Reform, Ashworth replied: “When you look at the figures, they’re certainly cannibalising Tory votes, so it’s a big problem for Kemi Badenoch, but I think Labour politicians and Labour commentators like myself, we’ve got to start going for Reform.

“We’ve got to point out that Nigel Farage over Christmas talked about introducing charging in the NHS, I don’t believe for one moment that voters in Barnsley, Bolsover and Bolton want to be charged to go and see a doctor or to have treatment in their local hospital.

“That’s Nigel Farage’s policy.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward