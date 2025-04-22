Nigel Farage supports allowing US chlorinated chicken into UK as part of trade deal

'More a 'man of corporate interests.'

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is facing criticism after he defended allowing labelled chlorinated chicken from the US into the UK as part of a trade deal.

Despite Brexiteers like Michael Gove previously insisting that there would be no chlorinated chicken entering the UK as part of any trade deal with the US, because ‘we are not going to dilute our high animal welfare standards’, Farage now says that he has no problem with allowing chlorinated chicken entering the UK.

He claimed that British consumers already ate chicken from places such as Thailand reared in poor conditions and told the Sunday Times: “If you have a look at the chicken we are currently importing from Thailand, you look at the conditions they’ve been reared in, and that every single bag of pre-made salad in every single supermarket has been chlorinated … once those basics have been accepted I’ll have a debate with you.”

While evidence suggests the chlorine wash itself is not harmful, critics argue treating chicken with the chemical will allow for poorer hygiene earlier on in the production process.

US president Donald Trump has been pushing for agriculture to be part of a trade deal if the UK wants tariffs to be lowered on its exports such as cars and steel.

Farage was criticised by many for his stance. The Rejoin EU party posted on X: “BREAKING: Nigel Farage says he’d allow chlorinated chicken into the UK. Because nothing screams “sovereignty” like lower food standards & chemically-washed meat.”

Another added: “It would seem that Nigel Farage is not a ‘man of the people’… More a ‘man of corporate interests.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward