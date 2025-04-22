Elon Musk wants to leave politics because he’s tired of criticism from the left, report claims

Musk is 'tired of the what he sees as a ‘litany of vicious and unethical attacks from the left’.

Tech billionaire and Trump supporter Elon Musk wants to leave politics and his U.S. government role because he’s tired of criticism from the left, a new report in the Washington Post claims.

Musk, who was rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.

He was also criticised for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.

Musk’s association with the Trump administration has had an adverse effect on his Tesla business, with sales and share prices falling. Figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries since the new year, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

Now the Washington Post reports that Musk is set to leave his government role because he’s tired of the what he sees as a ‘litany of vicious and unethical attacks from the left’.

The New York Times also reports that Musk has annoyed other cabinet members after failing to coordinate cost cutting measures with them as part of his role heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DODGE).

The Post also adds that some officials in the administration have refused to comply with Musk’s requirement that federal employees send weekly emails listing five things they did the previous week. He warned that not sending the email would count as a resignation.

Yet Musk’s order was later contradicted by officials who said that participation was voluntary and not doing so would not be considered a resignation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward