Public reveal what they really think of Reform UK and it’s not good news for Nigel Farage

Yet more bad news for Farage...

With Reform UK’s conference underway, the public were asked what terms they would use to best describe the party.

The poll carried out by YouGov, found that the most popular term Britons prefer to use to describe Reform UK are ‘extremist’ (39%) and ‘should not be near power’ (39%), with ‘nasty’ (33%) being the next most popular.

It comes as Reform UK begins its conference today, with Nigel Farage expected to issue a “clarion call” to win the next general election.

The party, which secured five seats at this year’s general election, will begin its two-day conference in Birmingham with speeches from party leader Nigel Farage, deputy leader Richard Tice, chairman Zia Yousuf and MPs Lee Anderson, Rupert Lowe and James McMurdock.

Farage has barely paid attention to his constituents since being elected, jetting off to the U.S and cashing in on lucrative speaking invitations.

During the general election, it was revealed that a number of Reform candidates held extremist views, which included one candidate with links to a British fascist leader to another Reform candidate suggesting the UK should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazis.

And given Farage’s own views and close associations to the likes of Donald Trump, it shouldn’t surprise us that the public view Reform as extremists.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward