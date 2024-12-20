Tories and Reform UK discuss election pacts ahead of reported Musk donation

The right-wing parties are reported to be testing the success of any electoral pact ahead of the next general election, which is due in 2029.

The Tories and Reform UK have been busy discussing election pacts at a local level, ahead of next year’s local elections, in a desperate bid to unite the right-wing vote against the Labour Party.

Although both parties have officially been opposed to any formal electoral pact, Bloomberg reports that discussions have nonetheless been taking place between local branches of both parties.

The paper states: “The discussions have focused on the idea that local Conservative associations could stand down candidates in some districts to give Reform — led by Brexit campaigner and Donald Trump supporter Nigel Farage — a better chance of defeating Labour, people familiar with the matter said. Reform would reciprocate in seats where the Tories stood a better chance, they said.

“The talks have taken place in several areas across the country, the people said on condition of anonymity to discuss a plan that is not endorsed by party managers.”

Reports of a local election pact come after Reform’s leader Nigel Farage and party treasurer, Nick Candy, met tech billionaire Elon Musk earlier this week, after he showed a willingness to donate a huge sum of money to the hard-right party.

That has led many to urge the Labour government to tighten the rules around money in UK politics, with Labour reported to be considering a cap on political donations.

In its manifesto, Labour committed to “protect democracy by strengthening the rules around donations to political parties”. At the core of this pledge is an aim to tighten protections around foreign interference in UK democracy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward