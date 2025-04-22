Adam Boulton slams Liz Truss as a ‘rather pathetic and shameful figure’

'I haven't met anyone, friend or foe, who has any respect for her'

Liz Truss has been slammed as a ‘rather pathetic and shameful figure’ and described as a ‘mini-Trump’, by veteran journalist and presenter Adam Boulton.

Boulton made the comments while appearing on Times Radio. He was reacting to the news that Truss, who has never accepted responsibility for her disastrous mini-budget which sent markets into turmoil and the pound crashing as well as adding hundreds of pounds to peoples’ mortgages, plans on setting up her own social media platform similar to Trump’s ‘Truth Social’.

Borrowing from the Trump playbook, Truss is set to launch her own social media platform, believing that the ‘establishment media’ have failed her.

Boulton told Times Radio: “Liz Truss says she couldn’t do what she wanted to do when she was Prime Minister, well the problem was that she did do what she wanted but the markets and her party decided that it wasn’t particularly wise.

“Since she’s lost her seat at the last election, she has gone full MAGA, wearing the MAGA hat, praising Donald Trump even when he doesn’t want to find the time to meet her and she is following the less reputable side of his playbook.

“He launched Truth Social and made money out of it, he guess what launched a crypto currency he and his family are making money out of that, and Liz Truss is a sort of ‘mini-Trump’ in trying to follow those things.

“I think the difference is that whereas Trump won an election and clearly has a substantial number of Americans who support him, Liz Truss lost her seat…I haven’t met anyone, friend or foe, who has any respect for her and the reaction most people have towards Liz Truss is to feel sorry for her and feel that she’s struggling and cutting a rather pathetic and slightly shameful figure at the moment.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward