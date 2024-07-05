BREAKING: Jonathan Ashworth loses seat in Leicester South

Shockat Adam, an independent, won the contest in Leicester South.

In a shock result, Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has lost his seat in Leicester South.

Shockat Adam, an independent, won the contest in Leicester South.

Ashworth received 13,760 votes, but lost out to independent candidate Shockat Adam, who gained 14,739 votes.

More to follow

To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially. That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.

Donate today