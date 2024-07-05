BREAKING: Jonathan Ashworth loses seat in Leicester South

Left Foot Forward News

Shockat Adam, an independent, won the contest in Leicester South.

ashworth1

In a shock result, Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has lost his seat in Leicester South.

Shockat Adam, an independent, won the contest in Leicester South.

Ashworth received 13,760 votes, but lost out to independent candidate Shockat Adam, who gained 14,739 votes.

More to follow

Related posts:

  1. Tory Robert Buckland loses seat in Swindon South
  2. George Galloway loses Rochdale seat to Labour’s Paul Waugh
  3. Is Liz Truss about to lose her seat in South West Norfolk? 
  4. Grant Shapps LOSES seat to Labour in major upset
Comments are closed.