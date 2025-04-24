Reform candidate’s family firm went bust because of Brexit

The irony...

The irony. Reform UK are fielding a candidate for an upcoming parliamentary by-election whose family business went bust because of Brexit.

Sarah Pochin is Reform’s candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election on May 1. The seat was formerly held by Labour MP Mike Amesbury who resigned after being sentenced to ten weeks in prison for assault.

Pochin is hoping to win the seat for the pro-Brexit party. However, it’s now been revealed that Brexit contributed to her husband’s family firm to collapse.

Pochin was a councillor for the Cheshire East authority from 2015 until 2023, and was mayor of the council from 2021 to 2022.

She was first elected as a councillor for the Conservatives, before being expelled by the party in 2020, after a row over her nomination as mayor.

North West Bylines reports: “Pochin’s Ltd, the Cheshire firm that built the Princeway Health Centre in Frodsham, were working on a £15.7mn dementia care village at City Road in Chester when the 120 year old firm collapsed into administration.”

It cites Place North West, a property intelligence service, who say that one of the reasons the firm collapsed was because of the impact that Brexit had had on import prices.

Despite Brexit causing the collapse of her husband’s business Pochin continues to support Reform UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward