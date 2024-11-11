Nigel Farage ridiculed for wanting to be ‘unofficial UK ambassador to Donald Trump’

'My advice to Nigel Farage is that he might want to concentrate his efforts on the constituency in Clacton that elected him, as opposed to spending his time in the USA.'

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been brutally mocked after wanting to be the ‘unofficial UK ambassador to Donald Trump’.

Farage, who is a supporter and ally of Trump, claimed that he would be ‘useful as an interlocutor’ with the Republican President. The MP for Clacton has made several trips to the U.S. since being elected in July, leading to criticism from many that he had neglected his duties to his constituents. Farage was also the only UK politician who was at Trump’s Palm Beach home on election night.

With the Labour government working to build relations with Trump and his team, Farage has been busy talking himself up and why he deserves a new role.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve got a great relationship with Donald Trump but equally I know many of the other senior figures who will be in this administration and I’ve known them for quite a long time.

“It seems to me that with a Labour Party and a Republican Party who disagree on so many things – who are such fundamentally different people – that I might be useful as an interlocutor. Unofficially, behind the scenes, to try and help mend some of those fences.

“If the government choose to use me, I would do that not because I support the Labour government but because I believe in something called the national interest.”

Responding to Farage’s offer of help to the Labour government, Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury told Sky News: “My advice to Nigel Farage is that he might want to concentrate his efforts on the constituency in Clacton that elected him, as opposed to spending his time in the USA.”

Another social media user wrote on X: “The idea of Farage acting as Ambassador to the US is absurd.

“The UK ambassador to the US is there to represent the UK – not Russia.”

