EXCLUSIVE: Voters say Elon Musk represents a threat to UK democracy, poll finds

Not good news for Musk...
Voters believe that Elon Musk represents a threat to UK democracy, an exclusive poll for Left Foot Forward has found.
The poll, carried out by Savanta for LFF, found that 47% of voters believe that the tech billionaire, who has posted a series of false claims about UK politics in recent weeks on his X platform, represents a threat to UK democracy.
Around 31% of voters said they believed Musk does not represent a threat to UK democracy.
It comes after Musk has drawn criticism in recent weeks for posting misinformation on his X platform and repeatedly attacked the Labour Party, posting a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.
He was also condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.
Our poll found that while 42% of 18-24 year olds believe Musk represents a threat to UK democracy, that figure rises to 52% among 45-54 year olds.
While 47% of Conservative Party voters think Musk represents a threat to UK democracy, 61% of Labour Party voters believe the same as do 62% of Lib Dem voters.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
