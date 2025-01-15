Majority of public think Elon Musk is having a negative impact on British politics, poll finds

Musk has even been community noted by his own platform for spreading fake news about UK politics.

A majority of the British public believe that Elon Musk is having a negative impact on British politics, a new poll has found.

The Trump adviser and tech billionaire has in recent weeks posted a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal on his X platform, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.

He has even been community noted by his own platform for spreading fake news about UK politics.

According to an opinion poll by Opinium, 53% of the British public believe that Elon Musk is having a negative impact on British politics, with only 12% thinking he is having a positive impact.

Musk has repeatedly attacked the Labour government and Sir Keir Starmer with a number of false claims regarding the handling of grooming gangs.

However, only a small proportion of Brits have found his contribution on the issue to have been constructive. Just under half (47 per cent) of the UK public find Musk’s recent comments to be unhelpful to public discussion on grooming gangs compared to around a quarter (26 per cent) who think his comments have been helpful.

Clearly the British public don’t want an American billionaire interfering in UK politics.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward