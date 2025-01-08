Elon Musk corrected by Community Notes after spreading misinformation on his own X platform yet again

The truth and facts clearly do not matter to Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been using his own X platform to spread misinformation, has been corrected by his own company’s community notes feature after once again posting misleading claims about UK politics.

The owner of X has repeatedly attacked the Labour government, with a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.

In the latest incident of misinformation being spread by Musk, the Trump supporter took to X and posted an image of cross-party list of MPs and peers, with the words: “Here is a list of MP’s who voted against deporting foreign rapists. They all need removing.”

Musk wrote: “Remember these names next election.”

Yet the truth and facts clearly do not matter to Musk. The letter is actually from February 2020 and has nothing to do with what Musk claimed.

The community note stated: “This is a letter urging the government to not deport 50 victims of the Windrush Scandal back to Jamaica.

“It was not a vote, and it had nothing to do with foreign rapists.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward