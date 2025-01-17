Labour activist tears apart Elon Musk leaving GB News panellists shocked

“It is almost treasonous to suggest that Musk should be welcomed into UK politics with open arms to subvert our democracy.”

A Labour activist and commentator tore into Elon Musk on right-wing channel GB News, leaving other panellists who praised the tech billionaire fuming.

The Saturday Five programme on GB News featured, Peter Barnes, Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, presenter Alex Armstrong, Adam Brooks and Cai Wilshaw. While the others praised Musk for challenging the mainstream media, Wilshaw slammed Musk for not giving a damn about the victims of sexual abuse.

Asked about how he felt about Elon Musk’s recent interventions in British politics, Wilshaw replied: “It’s not beyond the wit of man to see that having peed off the hard-right in the U.S. Elon Musk is trying to distract from that by getting involved in German politics, UK politics, the idea that he cares about the victims of sexual abuse is as ridiculous as it is pathetic, he cares about his business interests and expanding the filthy lucre that he’s gathered.

“It is almost treasonous to suggest that he should be welcomed into UK politics with open arms to subvert our democracy.”

Musk has come in for criticism in recent weeks after posting a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal on his X platform, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward