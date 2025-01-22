Elon Musk is ‘funding Tommy Robinson’s legal battles’, according to far-right leader’s team

“The statement from Robinson’s team says the assistance from the world’s richest man was “unexpected”.

Trump aide Elon Musk is funding Tommy Robinson’s legal battles, according to the far-right leaders team.

Musk, who has repeatedly drawn criticism in recent weeks for posting false claims about UK politics, has shown support for Robinson on his X platform and also called for the far-right leaders release.

Musk has repeatedly attacked the Labour Party, posting a series of false claims about UK MPs and the grooming gangs scandal on his X platform, falsely accusing ministers of inaction over gang rape and child abuse.

According to the ipaper, Robinson’s team claims that Musk is supporting him financially with two legal cases.

The ipaper reports: “A message sent out on Robinson’s X and Telegram accounts stated: “We are grateful to Elon Musk and his team at X for agreeing to provide support to Tommy Robinson for two specific legal cases.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Elon and his team for their unexpected and generous assistance with these cases. Tommy is immensely grateful for their support, which came as a complete surprise.”

News of Musk’s alleged support for Robinson with his legal cases comes just days after the owner of X was widely condemned for appearing to make back-to-back fascist salutes at the inauguration rally.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward