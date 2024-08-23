Nigel Farage is off to the US again for second time in seven weeks since becoming Clacton MP

The Mirror reveals that ‘Farage is jetting off to the US for the second time in barely a month where he is set to trouser a five-figure sum’.

While Nigel Farage’s constituents in Clacton complain that they have barely seen their newly elected MP, Farage is jetting off to the U.S. again for a second time in seven weeks.

The Reform UK leader has come in for some heavy criticism in recent weeks since becoming Clacton’s MP for his lack of commitment to his constituents, with many complaining that casework is going unanswered while he visits the U.S. and makes media appearances.

The Mirror reveals that ‘Farage is jetting off to the US for the second time in barely a month where he is set to trouser a five-figure sum’.

The paper adds: “Farage is the keynote speaker at Saturday’s “Keep Arizona Free Summit” in Scottdale, Arizona. The Clacton MP and Reform UK leader has already been paid an upfront deposit of nearly £12,000 for the speech.”

It comes after it was revealed that the arch Brexiteer is the UK’s highest-earning MP, having made almost £1.2 million a year from his nightly show on GB News, as well as penning a column for The Telegraph and from other media appearances.

Farage has defended his latest lucrative speaking gig by saying that the event was booked over a year ago and that he wasn’t the ‘sort of person to let people down’.

Within weeks of being elected to office, Farage flew off to the U.S. to show solidarity with Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on the Republican.

Carla Lewis, 43, a support worker and mother of four who lives in Clacton, told the Mirror: “I have emailed him twice. Once it was about the problems within the area, social housing, lack of jobs, poor education, mental health, violent crime which often goes unreported.

“The second time was about how the election affected my family. I was threatened and my children had racism towards them. I have had no response. I have not seen him here once since he did his campaign.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward