Clacton residents say Nigel Farage is using town as a ‘vehicle to further his own interests’

Clacton residents are furious that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is using the town ‘as a vehicle to further his own interests’, with the MP barely spending any time in his own constituency as he flies off to America and spends time on media shows.

It comes after the arch Brexiteer was revealed to be the UK’s highest-earning MP, having made almost £1.2 million a year from his nightly show on GB News, as well as penning a column for The Telegraph and from other media appearances.

Farage also flew off to America days after being elected in a bid to show support to Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the Republican, in an all-expense paid for £32,000 trip.

The former UKIP leader has faced criticism for going missing from his constituency since being elected, with journalists and opposition MPs asking him about his commitment to his constituents.

During an LBC show hosted by Ollie Dugmore, one furious Clacton resident, Ali, who phoned in said that Farage had very little presence in his Essex constituency.

She told Dugmore: “I’ve written twice to Nigel Farage already, about two different issues, local issues, because we’ve got plenty of them here in Clacton. And I am yet to receive so much as an email back from him and I’m not impressed because I know I’m not going to.

“And I don’t know what people in Clacton thought they were going to get when they voted him in. But if they honestly think that he cares about this dirty little town, he’s got another thing coming, because he doesn’t care about us at all.

“Having two media jobs, how can he possibly make time for the people of Clacton?’

Ali went on to add: “I just don’t understand why people would vote somebody in who is so obviously using Clacton as a vehicle to further his own interests.”

