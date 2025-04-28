Outrage as Reform UK’s Andrea Jenkyns eligibility challenge rejected

Andrea Jenkyns lives in Yorkshire but is standing for mayor in Lincolnshire

A challenge to Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns’ eligibility to run for mayor in Lincolnshire was dismissed at a council hearing on Friday, despite her residing in Yorkshire.

In a post on X on Friday, Jenykns claimed she was a “smear campaign survivor” and used the ruling to rally voters in Lincolnshire to support her.

The former Tory MP accused Independent mayoral candidate Marianne Overton’s husband of orchestrating a “lies and smear campaign” against her.

North Kesteven Council received a complaint questioning Jenkyns’ right to stand due to her residency.

She lives in Yorkshire, but was added to the electoral roll at an address in Bassingham, near Lincoln, earlier this month.

Jenkyns has said she will move to Lincolnshire full-time if she wins the mayoral election.

The X account, Reform Party UK Exposed, shared a post following the ruling, stating: “Lincolnshire, you’ve been had. @andreajenkyns is celebrating being eligible as a candidate for Mayor of Lincolnshire today.

“On a technicality. She lives in a village near Leeds. She changed her address on the electoral roll twice, once to her campaign manager’s, then to a new one for the convenience of this election.

“As she says, ‘voice of Yorkshire, will move if she wins’. Hold her to that, as doubt she will.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward