Nigel Farage hit with milkshake in first campaign visit to Clacton

The Reform UK leader had a damp start to his campaigning..

His first day hitting the campaign trail as the newly appointed leader of Reform UK and Nigel Farage has had a milkshake poured over him by a Clacton resident outside a Wetherspoons pub.

After his shock announcement on Monday evening that he will now be standing to be an MP in Clacton, as well as taking over from Richard Tice as Reform Party leader, he had an unfortunate encounter in the Essex seaside town.

After leaving the pub where he had carried out media interviews, a woman, who gave her name as Victoria to reporters, threw the drink over Farage’s face and suit. He had a soggy walk back to his campaign bus with his side covered with a banana milkshake.

Clacton was seen as a prime target for the former UKIP leader, having become the first seat in the UK to elect a UKIP MP in 2014. The town has had a Tory majority since the 2019 election.

It’s not the first time Farage has been struck with a milkshake, and who knows whether it will be his last, with five weeks of campaigning still ahead.