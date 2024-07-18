Emily Maitlis roasts Nigel Farage for abandoning his constituents in Clacton

“I thought you were giving all your time to Clacton now, as its newest MP?”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage endured a bruising interview with journalist and presenter Emily Maitlis, who questioned what Clacton’s newest MP was doing all the way in Milwaukee.

Farage made the decision, less than two weeks after being elected as Clacton’s MP for Reform UK, to visit the US to show solidarity with Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the former President.

After the King’s Speech in Westminster yesterday, Farage crossed the Atlantic to Milwaukee for the Republican Convention where the ex-president was confirmed as the party’s presidential nominee.

Speaking to Maitlis for the News Agents’ podcast, the Reform Party leader was asked repeatedly why he already left his constituents.

“I thought you were giving all your time to Clacton now, as its newest MP?” Maitlis asked.

Farage replied: “Well I’m allowed to come to America on a trip like this particularly in these circumstances.”

Maitlis reminded Farage that at one point he had said he wouldn’t run as MP for Clacton because he had wanted to give his time to the US and added: “But now you are the new Clacton MP but are here in the US just two weeks after getting elected because this feels more exciting?”

Farage insisted he was only there for a few days, before Maitlis asked: “But why did he need you?”, to which the Reform UK leader replied it was a matter for Trump’s team to answer.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward