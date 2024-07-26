Reform candidate booted out by Nigel Farage in Clacton hits MP with £8k bill

Tony Mack, who was the Reform representative for the Clacton seat from last October until June, believes he is owed the costs of running his campaign before Farage kicked him out.

The former Reform UK candidate for the Clacton constituency, who was booted up by Nigel Farage who decided in the end to make another run for Parliament, has hit his party leader with an £8k bill.

In yet another embarrassing turn for Reform UK, Mack says that Farage owes him £8,500 for the running costs which include his predecessor’s website reformclacton.com.

Farage, who has shown little interest in his constituency since being elected, and who has faced questions about it after flying off to the States to show solidarity with Trump after an assassination attempt on the Republican, is even reported to have promised Mack that he would pay back ‘every fucking penny’ and promised him a job.

The Guardian which has obtained a copy of the letter Mack wrote to Farage, reports that he wrote: “I fear for the future of Reform unless it is democratised.

“I also fear for the future of a movement like that when it is led by a man who cannot keep his promises. Where does that leave his constituents, or supporters who have invested their faith in Reform to deliver the kind of change that is needed.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward