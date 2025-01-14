Tory and Reform MPs rake in money from jobs at GB News and other right-wing media outlets

Right-wing MPs are making £££ from media appearances

Reform leader Nigel Farage and fellow Reform MP Lee Anderson made six figure sums as presenters and contributors on the right-wing news channel GB News.

Between July and November last year, Farage made a staggering £219,504 as a presenter on GB News, on top of his £91,346 MP salary.

Farage also earned around £4,000 a month, or £48,000 a year, writing articles for The Telegraph.

But that’s not all. In the last six months, Farage has made a total of £571,585 from outside jobs, including £189,000 for 24 hours’ work as an ambassador for a gold bullion company.

He also made over £8,000 as a ‘social media influencer’ across Youtube, Facebook and X.

GB News paid Anderson £100,000 between March 2023 and March 2024.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman made £25,500 writing articles for The Telegraph between April and December last year. This was in addition to her earning £63,260 for various speaking engagements.

In November and December 2024, the Daily Express paid Tory MP Esther McVey £3690 for writing articles.

Conservative MP Nick Timothy is paid £145,000 a year for just three hours of work per week as a Telegraph columnist.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward