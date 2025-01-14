Tory and Reform MPs rake in money from jobs at GB News and other right-wing media outlets

Right-wing MPs are making £££ from media appearances
Reform leader Nigel Farage and fellow Reform MP Lee Anderson made six figure sums as presenters and contributors on the right-wing news channel GB News.
Between July and November last year, Farage made a staggering £219,504 as a presenter on GB News, on top of his £91,346 MP salary.
Farage also earned around £4,000 a month, or £48,000 a year, writing articles for The Telegraph.
But that’s not all. In the last six months, Farage has made a total of £571,585 from outside jobs, including £189,000 for 24 hours’ work as an ambassador for a gold bullion company.
He also made over £8,000 as a ‘social media influencer’ across Youtube, Facebook and X.
GB News paid Anderson £100,000 between March 2023 and March 2024.
Former home secretary Suella Braverman made £25,500 writing articles for The Telegraph between April and December last year. This was in addition to her earning £63,260 for various speaking engagements.
In November and December 2024, the Daily Express paid Tory MP Esther McVey £3690 for writing articles.
Conservative MP Nick Timothy is paid £145,000 a year for just three hours of work per week as a Telegraph columnist.
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.