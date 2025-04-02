Telegraph deletes misleading article about Stop Funding Hate and agrees to pay legal costs

The Telegraph accused the campaign group of "amplifying" antisemitic content yet provided no proof.

The Telegraph has deleted a misleading article accusing campaign group Stop Funding Hate of “amplifying” social media accounts that had posted antisemitic content.

The right-wing newspaper has also agreed to cover the legal costs Stop Funding Hate incurred while challenging the article.

Stop Funding Hate stated that it has repeatedly asked the Telegraph to provide links to the social media posts on which the story was based, “so we could investigate any problematic comments by third parties on our pages”, and added, “To date, it has not done so.”

Stop Funding Hate, which run campaigns for advertisers to boycott media outlets that spread harmful content, has now launched a new crowdfunder to fight back against GB News.

The campaign group has also recently been challenging GB News over an interview on their Youtube channel which featured dangerous antisemitic rhetoric.

On 8 March, Youtuber Ivor Cummins propagated the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, claiming that Zionists are behind the rise in mass migration, which he is strongly against.

Cummins told GB News Host Neil Oliver: “NGOs, who are driving for many, many decades, the mass migration… are all headed up by a certain peoples [sic], and that peoples you’re not allowed to discuss, but you know, the Zionist thing”.

This latest Telegraph article accusing Stop Funding Hate of sharing antisemitic content follows other articles which have made damaging claims about the campaign group.

In January, The Telegraph, which consistently defends GB News, ran an article wrongly suggesting that the group received £100,000 from a foundation that receives grants from the taxpayer.

At the time, Richard Wilson, Stop Funding Hate’s director, responded to the Telegraph’s claims, stating: “As an independent, non-partisan, people-powered campaign, Stop Funding Hate has never sought nor received any form of government funding.”

In 2021, the Telegraph falsely claimed that #StopFundingHate was “summoned” by the CIC Regulator over its GB News campaign.

