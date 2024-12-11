Who is Nick Candy? The latest Tory to defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Candy, a billionaire property developer and former Tory donor, has become Reform’s new treasurer.

Nick Candy, the luxury property developer and an ex-Tory donor, is the newest recruit to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Candy has become the party’s treasurer, tasked with leading fundraising efforts for Reform ahead of the next election.

What do we know about Nick Candy?

Nick Candy is a real estate developer with an estimated net worth of £2 billion. He co-owns a luxury interior design and development firm, Candy London, with his brother Christian.

Nick Candy has been a Conservative member and donor since 2009, donating £270,000 to the party between 2020 and 2022.

He was also linked to the Partygate scandal, having attended a Christmas gathering at Conservative Party headquarters on 14 December 2020. The event, organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign team, took place just hours after Matt Hancock had announced stricter tier 3 covid restrictions.

He is married to Holly Valance, former actress, singer and model, who starred in the Australian soap Neighbours until 2002. Valance is now a right-wing political activist, and joined Reform earlier this year.

Valance hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump in June this year, which Farage attended. She raised £1.57 million in donations before the day of the event, leading to it being referred to as “the largest fundraiser” this side of the Atlantic.

‘I will raise Reform more money than any party has raised in this country’

Speaking with Sky’s Beth Rigby yesterday, Candy has already said he will donate a seven figure sum to the party, and added “I will also raise Reform more money than any party has raised in this country”.

Elon Musk responded to Candy’s appointment on X, with one-word: ‘Interesting’. Rigby asked if Candy would try to raise funds from Musk, and if either Farage or Musk had had conversations with him or his team about donations.

Candy said Reform has not had any conversations yet regarding Musk donating funds, however he said “Elon is obviously very close to President Trump, Nigel is also super close to President Trump”.

“If Elon wants to give and it can be given legally, then of course Reform would be very interested in that,” Candy stated.

Farage added that he and Candy have strong connections with Musk, stating, “He’s giving us political support”.

Candy is the latest Tory supporter to join Reform UK, after Rael Braverman, Suella Braverman’s husband, defected to Farage’s party over the weekend.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward