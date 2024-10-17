Nigel Farage declares £60,000 in GB News earnings for just 20 hours work in latest MPs’ register

In the latest register, Farage declared £60,388.80 from the TV channel.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage continues to rake it in from right-wing channel GB News, declaring £60,000 earnings for just 20 hours work in his latest interests register.

The MP for Clacton, who has been accused of not giving a toss about his constituents since being elected, choosing to rake it in from media appearances while also jetting off to the U.S., also declared more than £12,000 earned from Cameo in this latest update, a service that people can use to request personalised videos.

In September, it was revealed that Farage was the highest earning MP after submitting his register of interests. On top of his MPs salary of £91,346, the former UKIP leader made almost £98,000 a month to be a presenter on GB News, as well as £4,000 a month writing articles for the Daily Telegraph as well as additional income from media appearances.

In the latest register, Farage declared £60,388.80 from the TV channel.

Farage has also declared earnings from other social media across X, Meta platforms and Google in the October update, totalling almost £4,000.

With all his media appearances, does Farage have much time left for his constituents?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward