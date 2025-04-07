Reform UK candidate called for Tommy Robinson statue ‘in every town square’

In yet another example of how far-right Reform UK is and why it isn’t fit to hold office, it’s been revealed that one of the party’s candidates called for a statue of Tommy Robinson “in every town square”.

Donna Edmunds, who is standing for election to Shropshire council on May 1, praised the imprisoned far-Right activist in a series of social media posts earlier this year, the Telegraph has reported.

That Edmunds is a Reform candidate, speaks volumes about the type of party Reform is.

Far-right thug Robinson was jailed in October for contempt of court after repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, yet some on the far-right have pushed conspiracy theories that Robinson is a ‘political prisoner’.

Earlier this year tech billionaire Elon Musk was among those to have thrown his support behind Robinson, while Farage has tried to distance himself from the former leader of the English Defence League, leading to a bust up with Musk.

The Telegraph reports: “At the height of the row, Ms Edmunds, a freelance journalist and former Ukip councillor, responded to a social media post that claimed Robinson was in prison “for speaking truth about the problems his government refused to solve”.

She said: “Not only did the Government refuse to solve [the problems], they gave cover to the perpetrators.

“In decades to come there will be a statue of Tommy Robinson in every town square in Britain.”

She also claimed that Farage had thrown Robinson under the bus and that he does ‘it to everyone who looks like they might be a viable leader’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward