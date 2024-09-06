GB News paid Nigel Farage £81,607 for just 32 hours of work

That works out to more than £2,500 an hour for Parliament’s highest earning MP.

Self-proclaimed ‘man of the people’ Nigel Farage, was paid £81,607 for just 32 hours of work by GB News, his latest register of interests shows.

“On 27 August, the MP for Clacton registered a payment of £81,607 for approximately 32 hours work for the television channel, which he said included “back payment for work over several months”, reported the ipaper.

“The payment was entered in the register for the month up to 2 September.”

The previous month’s register had shown GB News paying Farage’s company, Thorn in the Side Media, £97,928.40 for the same number of hours.

It comes at a time when Farage is facing criticism from his own constituents for being absent from his constituency after being elected, as he spends time lining his pockets from media appearances and jetting off to the U.S.

According to his latest register of interests, Farage made £13,000 for a speaking engagement on 29 August paid for by right-wing American group the AZ Liberty Network, noting that the amount was a “deposit” for a future event.

Farage has previously declared income of £4,000 a month for writing for The Daily Telegraph too.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward