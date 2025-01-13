A full list of Nigel Farage’s 9 jobs and how much he earns from each one

So much for being a ‘man of the people’.

It’s been revealed that self-proclaimed man of the people, Nigel Farage, who is the UK’s highest-earning MP, now has nine jobs, meaning that he earns more than any other MP from outside earnings.

On top of his MPs salary of £91,346, Farage is also raking in £571,585 from outside jobs, in less than six months.

Last week, the Guardian reported that Farage made £189,000 last year as a brand ambassador for a gold bullion company.

With the Mirror revealing that the Reform UK leader now has nine jobs, here’s a full list of them and how much the arch Brexiteer is making from each one.

Reform UK MP for Clacton – £91,346 Gold Bullion ambassador for Direct Bullion-£189,300 from 24 hours work TV presenter on GB News-£219,506 Influencer on Facebook/Meta-£2,795 Influencer on X-£5,482 Personalised videos on Cameo-£54,006 Public speaker-£65,379 Journalist at Telegraph-£24,000 Influencer on Youtube/Google-£11,117

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward