Kemi Badenoch sparks row among Tory MPs by claiming chlorinated chicken is a ‘myth’

Kemi Badenoch has ignited a row within her own party by stating that the issues surrounding chlorinated chicken are overblown and should not stand in the way of a US-UK trade deal.

Donald Trump said yesterday that the UK would have to lift its ban on chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-injected beef to avoid US tariffs.

Earlier this week, Badenoch argued that the idea that the US washes most chicken carcasses in chlorine water is a “myth”, despite it being commonly used to remove bacteria.

“I don’t even think most chicken in the US is actually washed with chlorine – it’s a myth that has expanded quite a lot over the years”.

She added: “It is not true that the sticking points [to a UK-US trade deal] have been hormone-fed beef etc, this is what gets whipped up in the press and by campaign groups”.

However, Badenoch’s remarks have sparked backlash within her own party.

As reported by Conservative Home, in December, shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins reiterated the Conservatives’ longstanding commitment to not allowing chlorinated chicken to be sold in the UK.

Atkins said: “We as Conservatives are proud of the fact that we would not enter trade deals that require the flooding to these shores of chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef.”

Today, Nigel Farage has said he would agree to allow American chlorine-washed chicken to be sold in the UK as part of a free trade deal with the US.

Shadow farming minister Robbie Moore has previously criticised Reform for saying they would allow chlorinated chicken to be imported into the UK.

In a post on X, Moore said: “The British people are proud of our world-class welfare standards — selling them off for inadequate US imports is completely the wrong way to go. […]

“Chicken is chlorinated because of the lower standard of welfare and farming practices it conceals.

“I don’t want that in our country.”

As Business Secretary in 2023, Badenoch stated in a written statement regarding the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): “We have kept our word and not allowed our food standards to be up for negotiation. Neither hormone-fed beef or chlorinated chicken will be permitted in the UK.”

Now Badenoch seems willing to go back on her word and compromise UK food standards to secure a Trump trade deal.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward