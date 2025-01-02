Nigel Farage now has third job working as paid brand ambassador for gold bullion firm

The Guardian reports that Farage is promoting gold on behalf of Direct Bullion

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage now has a third job alongside being an MP, acting as a paid brand ambassador for a gold bullion firm.

Farage, who it was revealed last year is the UK’s highest-earning MP, is also paid to be a presenter for right-wing channel GB News while also serving as the MP for Clacton.

The arch-Brexiteer has faced repeated criticism from constituents and opposition MPs for not paying much attention to his constituency since being elected, as he rakes in the money for being a presenter on GB News and regularly jets off to the U.S. to cosy up to Trump.

The Guardian reports that Farage is promoting gold on behalf of Direct Bullion on a podcast sponsored by the company in November hosted by a fellow brand ambassador and influencer, Rob Moore.

The paper reports: “On the episode, broadcast last month, Farage said: “I’ve been working for Direct Bullion … I’ve been doing a bit of promotion for them, bit of advertising for them, bit of education for them, so you know I have an interest in this – declared.

“But I’m not doing it out of nothing … I’ve been doing this now with them for getting on for a year, but actually for the last five years I’ve been involved with financial markets newsletters etc, making this argument that you should give gold a serious thought and it is open and accessible to you.”

Farage’s latest role is yet to appear on the MPs register of interests.

Revelations about Farage’s additional role will no doubt lead to claims that he is once more neglecting his constituency duties as well as accusations of hypocrisy.

One social media user wrote on X in response to Farage’s latest role: “Just a salt of the earth, solid man of the people. A patriot who fights for the ordinary people against the elites!”

Another added: “Clacton deserves an MP. Not some grifter selling gold bullion as one of his four other jobs that make him the highest paid (grifting) MP. Why do ordinary people think millionaires & billionaires give an f about them? It’s a mystery.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward