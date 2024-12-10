Nigel Farage makes sixth trip to US since being elected MP so that he can headline MAGA fundraiser

Is he ever in his constituency?

Nigel Farage is coming in for some heavy criticism once more, after it emerged that he will be making his sixth trip to the U.S. since being elected MP for Clacton, with many questioning his commitment to his constituents.

The Independent reports that Farage ‘will be in the USA on Sunday for an astonishing sixth time since he was elected as the MP on 4 July after he was unveiled as one of the headline acts at the biggest MAGA gala since Donald Trump won the US presidential election’.

He will be giving one of the speeches at a major Republican fundraising event which will also be addressed by the president-elect via video link.

Farage has faced repeated questions about just how much time he is spending in his constituency since being elected, given his repeated trips to the U.S.

In July, Farage made the decision, less than two weeks after being elected Clacton’s MP, to go to America in a bid to show solidarity and support to Donald Trump following an assassination attempt on the former President.

Farage’s constituents have previously expressed frustration at his absence from his constituency. One told LBC during a phone-in: “I’ve written twice to Nigel Farage already, about two different issues, local issues, because we’ve got plenty of them here in Clacton. And I am yet to receive so much as an email back from him and I’m not impressed because I know I’m not going to.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward