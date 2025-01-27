Even Farage’s constituents would prefer a trade deal with EU over US, poll finds

Even the constituencies that returned Reform UK MPs at the 2024 general election would prefer improving the UK's trading relationship with the EU over any other option.

Economic growth remains a major priority for Labour leader Keir Starmer. After 14 years of Tory decline, which saw the fastest fall in living standards on record, growing the economy, to both raise living standards and invest in public services remains crucial.

And while economic growth remains a major challenge, Trump’s return to the White House has complicated matters further.

The Republican has made clear his intentions to engage in a trade war and impose tariffs on all imports, which would harm the UK economy.

According to analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, Trump’s tariff plans could mean a hit of £20bn to the UK economy, amounting to a reduction in the UK’s economic output by 0.9 per cent by the end of his presidency.

Yet a new mega-poll has found that every constituency in Britain thinks the Government should prioritise trade with the EU over the USA and other countries.

The poll, of almost 15,000 adults, carried out on behalf of Best for Britain, found 46% of Brits want to focus on the EU when it comes to trade – more than double the amount who would rather focus on the US (22%).

Even the constituencies that returned Reform UK MPs at the 2024 general election would prefer improving the UK’s trading relationship with the EU over any other option.

That includes Nigel Farage’s own seat of Clacton, where a third of respondents (33%) said they would rather work with the trade bloc, while 30% chose the US.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward