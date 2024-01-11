Voters prefer spending on public services over tax cuts, poll finds

Sunak has placed a greater emphasis on cutting taxes, which shows just how out of touch the Tories are with the demands of the rest of the country.

UK voters would rather the government prioritise spending on public services, which have been decimated and left crumbling after 13 years of Tory austerity, rather than prioritising tax cuts, in a fresh blow to Rishi Sunak.

The findings were made in a survey of 2,065 adults carried out by the political consultancy Global Counsel in December, which found that ‘almost two thirds of Britons think any available fiscal headroom should be used to improve schools and hospitals, compared to just over a quarter who say it should go toward cutting income tax’, Bloomberg reported.

Sunak has placed a greater emphasis on cutting taxes, which shows just how out of touch the Tories are with the demands of the rest of the country.

Towards the end of last year, the leading government think-tank, the Institute for Government (IfG), warned that Britain’s public services are now “crumbling” and face a state of “perpetual” crisis, with the NHS, schools, prisons and courts in a worsening state.

The IfG also warned that public services were in a much worse state than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

Meanwhile, the Tories couldn’t care less about improving public services, as Sunak tries to convince voters that he’s made progress on the five pledges that he set out at the start of last year. The only one Sunak has met is halving inflation, which still remains higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. On the other pledges, NHS waiting lists have grown, the economy has stagnated, debt has risen, and the boats have not been stopped.