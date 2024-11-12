Majority of Britons say Trump’s victory will be bad for UK, poll finds

Trump became the first convicted criminal to be elected US President

A majority of Britons believe that Trump’s win in the U.S. Presidential election will be bad for the UK, according to a poll.

Trump, who became the first convicted criminal to be elected US President, and who held campaign rallies filled with vitriol, has made no secret of his desire to rule with ‘unchecked power’, with human rights groups, charities and NGOs warning about the impacts of a Trump presidency.

A recent YouGov poll has found that a majority of Britons (55%) believe that a Trump presidency will be bad for Britain, with 31% of the public going as far as saying it will be ‘very bad’.

However there remain political divides in the UK when it comes to the Trump presidency, with 72% of Labour voters expecting Trump’s second term to be bad for the UK, while only 22% of Reform UK voters share the pessimism.

Around 57% of Britons say that they are unhappy about Trump’s victory, including 45% who are very unhappy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward