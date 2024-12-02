EXCLUSIVE: Voters want closer ties to the European Union, poll finds

The poll findings come after Trump’s win in the U.S. election, with many urging the Labour government to adopt a closer trading relationship with the EU following Trump’s intentions to engage in a trade war.

Voters prefer closer ties to the European Union (EU), a new poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta for LFF, found that 46% of voters want closer ties to the EU, compared to 16% who want looser ties.

Support for closer ties was highest among those aged 45-54 at 50%, while 48% of those aged 18-24 also backed closer ties.

When it came to voting intention, around 40% of Conservative Party voters backed closer ties, while the figure rose to 64% among Labour Party voters, and 68% among Lib Dem voters.

Trump has said that he plans on introducing a 20% levy on most imports to the US in order to help out domestic businesses, with 60% on imports from China.

According to analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, those plans will mean a hit of £20bn to the UK economy, amounting to a reduction in the UK’s economic output by 0.9 per cent by the end of his presidency.

With economic growth a priority for Keir Starmer’s government, some have been pushing him to adopt closer ties with the EU in order to counter balance any economic hit from Trump’s plans.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward