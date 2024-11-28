Nigel Farage claims Donald Trump and Elon Musk will support Reform’s next general election campaign

"Well, that's what friends are for isn't it?"

Nigel Farage has suggested that the US President-elect Donald Trump and the owner of X Elon Musk will support Reform UK’s campaign at the next general election.

He made the suggestion at a press conference today in which he also revealed that the former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has defected to Reform and will be its candidate for the Lincolnshire mayoralty in 2025.

At the press conference, Farage was asked by a Financial Times reporter whether Trump and Musk would lend their support to Reform.

In response, Farage said: “Are Trump and Elon going to support me in the run up to 2029? Well, that’s what friends are for isn’t it?”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward