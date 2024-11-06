Nigel Farage calls Donald Trump a ‘genuine friend of the UK’

He also said 'Keir Starmer must roll out the red carpet'

Nigel Farage

The leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage has commented on the election of Donald Trump as president of the USA. Farage, who has been in the USA campaigning for Trump in recent days, said that Farage is a ‘genuine friend of the UK’.

Farage posted on X: “Donald Trump is a genuine friend of the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer must roll out the red carpet for the 47th President of the USA. This is a huge opportunity to be grasped.”

It seems that the British public disagree with Farage on this. Just 18 per cent of Brits wanted Trump to win the election, compared to 66 per cent who wanted Kamala Harris to win.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

