Donald Trump claims ‘everyone knows Farage won the UK election’

Donald Trump has peddled yet another untruth, this time claiming that ‘everyone knows Farage’ won the UK election.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is a close friend of Trump, and flew out to the U.S. recently to express support for the Republican following an assassination attempt on the former President.

Both share a love of conspiracy theories and have no respect for facts or the truth. Only weeks ago, Farage admitted to spreading misinformation from the likes of Andrew Tate following the killing of three young girls in Southport.

Three young girls were killed in the horrific attack which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Within hours of the horrific attack, the far-right were spreading misinformation about the identity of the attacker, claiming that he had arrived in the UK via a small boat with a number of far-right social media accounts claiming that the attacker was Muslim, a migrant, refugee or foreigner.

Speaking to GB News’ Political Editor Christopher Hope, Trump praised Farage.

He said: “I think Nigel is great, I’ve known him for a long time. He had a great election too, picked up a lot of seats, more seats than he was allowed to have actually.

“They acknowledged that he won but for some reason you have a strange system over there, you might win them but you don’t get them.”

Trump praised Farage after his election win in Clacton saying, “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament seat amid Reform UK’s election success.

“Nigel is a man who truly loves his country.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward