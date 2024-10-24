The hypocrisy: Nigel Farage used £33k of donor cash to campaign for Trump in US

Yet more hypocrisy from the leader of Reform UK.

While Nigel Farage has been busy falsely accusing the Labour Party of ‘foreign interference’ in the US election, he seems to have forgotten his own record in supporting Trump and using donors’ cash in order to do so.

Over recent days, right-wingers such as Liz Truss and Farage have expressed much outrage over Labour Party volunteers making plans, in their own time, to go to the U.S. to help Kamala Harris in her campaign to defeat Donald Trump in the U.S. election.

They have falsely accused the Labour Party of election interference, after reports emerged that around 100 current and former party staff are heading to America before polling day to campaign for Kamala.

Trump and Musk have also waded in, with the Trump campaign filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in Washington seeking an immediate investigation into alleged “blatant foreign interference.”

According to the US Federal Election Commission (FEC), foreign nationals – including individuals without US citizenship, foreign governments, foreign political parties, and foreign companies – cannot give money, make donations, or spend funds in any US elections.

It’s also against the law to knowingly accept donations from a foreign national.

Crucially, the law does state that foreign nationals “may volunteer personal services to a federal candidate or federal political committee without making a contribution.”

That means volunteers can support a political campaign, provided no one is paying them to do so.

Meanwhile, Farage himself used nearly £33,000 of donor cash to help support Donald Trump in the US election – months before he submitted his complaint about the Labour Party, the Mirror reports.

The arch Brexiteer travelled to the U.S. in July, missing the King’s Speech, so that he could attend the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The Mirror reports: “Mr Farage’s trip was paid for by Christopher Harborne, a British tech investor based in Thailand.

“Mr Farage declared on his register of members interests that the flights and accommodation for the trip came to £32,836.”

Yet more hypocrisy from the leader of Reform UK.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward