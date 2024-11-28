Former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Jenkyns will stand for Reform in the election for the mayor of Lincolnshire

The former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has joined Reform UK, it has been announced today.

Jenkyns was the MP for Morley and Outwood from 2015 to 2024, failing to get re-elected at this year’s general election.

Reform’s leader Nigel Farage announced Jenkyns’ defection at a press conference this morning (November 28). At the event, it was also revealed that she will be his party’s candidate in the first election for the mayor of Lincolnshire taking place in 2025.

Farage told the conference: “not only is Andrea joining the party but after an internal selection process she has now been selected as our candidate and she will run to be the newly created mayor of Lincolnshire on May 1 this year and I believe she has every chance of winning.”

In the 2024 general election, Jenkyns attracted controversy after she supported a series of pledges put forward by Laurence Fox’s hard-right Reclaim Party. Those pledges included committing to leaving the European Court of Human Rights, repealing the Human Rights Act and bringing in a British Bill of Rights, banning all forms of gender reassignment for children and reforming the Equality Act with the aim to eliminate sex and race-based discrimination.

Jenkyns was briefly a junior minister under Boris Johnson’s government.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward