Nigel Farage humiliated as he admits he ‘didn’t make the cut’ to key Part of Trump’s Inauguration

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was left humiliated after admitting that he ‘didn’t make the cut’ to sit in the Capitol rotunda to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The far-right Republican was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America yesterday afternoon, where he set out policies such as declaring a state of emergency at the country’s southern border, as well as promising a return to ‘manifest destiny’ for the country.

Farage was among a number of right-wing politicians from the UK who attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony, however he didn’t quite get the seat he expected.

Asked on GB News last night whether he was in the rotunda in the middle of the Capitol building where Trump was sworn in, Farage replied: “No, no, no… didn’t make the cut, sadly.

“I had a good seat… but, no, I mean, look. Frankly, err, it… you know.”

Presenter Chris Hope then replied: “I saw Boris Johnson in there, in rotunda, is he now the person Trump speaks to more than you?”

“No, he’s a former prime minister of the nation,” Farage said. “He’s an occasional friend of Donald Trump.”

“He supports Donald Trump when he’s going up and he doesn’t support Donald Trump when he’s going down. And I’ve supported him consistently now for almost a decade.”

Commenting on a clip of Farage’s interview, one social media user wrote: “Ha! How embarrassing for Farage! He will not get near Musk!

Another added: “@Nigel_Farage You might as well have watched it in Clacton.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward