Union slams Nigel Farage for holding its ‘Save Our Steel’ posters in mayoral election photo opp

Community Union has called Nigel Farage out for posing with union posters and claiming he will protect British steelworkers during a visit to Scunthorpe steel works yesterday.

In a photo stunt ahead of the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election on 1 May, Farage shared a photo of him with Reform UK’s mayoral candidate Andrea Jenkyns and deputy leader of Reform, Richard Tice, claiming his party will nationalise British Steel.

Community Union swiftly rebuked Farage’s claims: “Nigel Farage does not speak for Community. @UKLabour is working with unions and workers to secure the best outcome for Scunthorpe. Farage is holding old posters and does not represent steelworker interests.”

In an interview on BBC Breakfast this morning, Farage claimed “Unless within three days that Scunthorpe plant is nationalised those blast furnaces will go”.

Farage repeated his claim that net zero targets are causing de-industrialisation, in the form of cement and aluminium plants closing, and now the potential loss of Scunthorpe steelworks.

Reform UK’s election campaign stunt comes as the Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the government is in discussions with unions about the future of British Steel and is considering nationalising the steel company.

In March, British Steel’s Chinese owner Jingye announced plans to consult on shutting down the site’s two blast furnaces in June, or at a later date if an agreement with the government can be reached.

Scunthorpe is home to the UK’s last remaining blast furnace steelworks, and employs 2,700 workers directly and more through supply chains across the country.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward