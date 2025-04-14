Nigel Farage left red-faced as he is reminded what Elon Musk said about him

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

'Did he say sorry for making you look a bit daft?

Farage

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was left feeling embarrassed after being reminded during a BBC interview of what tech billionaire Elon Musk said about him.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Farage was shown a post on X by Musk in which the owner of Tesla wrote: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Musk and Farage had clashed in recent months over Musk’s support for far-right agitator Tommy Robinson, who is in prison for contempt of court after repeatedly making defamatory claims about a Syrian refugee.

Kuenssberg told Farage: “I don’t want to intrude on private grief, but he said that you weren’t really up to the job. Did he say sorry for making you look a bit daft?”

Farage replied: “We have spoken since.”

Kuenssberg then asked again: “Did he say sorry?”

Farage replied: “Do you know what, he has been attacking half of Trump’s cabinet this week. Elon says what he wants to say at any moment in time.”

Asked again what Musk had said to him, Farage said: “He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas – ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Elon Musk turns on Nigel Farage and calls for Reform UK leader to be replaced
  2. Keir Starmer roasts Nigel Farage at PMQs after Elon Musk dumped the Reform UK leader
  3. How progressives reacted to Elon Musk turning on Nigel Farage
  4. Elon Musk downplays Reform UK donation in further blow to Nigel Farage
Comments are closed.