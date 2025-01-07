Nigel Farage plans to jet off to U.S. AGAIN for Trump’s inauguration and so he can repair relationship with Elon Musk

When was the last time anyone saw him in his constituency?

He’s off to the U.S. yet again. In December Nigel Farage was preparing to make his sixth trip to the states after being elected as Clacton’s MP, much to the anger of local residents, and now he’s planning to jet off again in a few days to make Trump’s inauguration.

And it’s not the only reason for Farage’s visit. The Reform UK leader says he’s also hoping to patch things up with Elon Musk after the tech billionaire turned on him in recent days, making that donation that Farage was so desperate for, less likely.

The pair have had a disagreement over the far-right former leader of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson. Musk has called for Robinson’s release in a number of posts in recent days, while Farage has condemned Robinson, telling GB News that Mr Musk “sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs”.

“But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court,” he said.

Farage added: “We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

The Reform UK leader told LBC earlier today that he would travel to America for “four or five days” later this month to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration and hoped to meet Mr Musk and repair their relationship.

“Of course I want his support; of course I will talk to him in America in a few days’ time; of course I want to mend any broken fences that might exist. I’m sure we can do it,” he said.

Farage’s priorities clearly lie elsewhere from his residents in Clacton who he was elected to represent. Wonder how they feel about his constant trips to the U.S?

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward