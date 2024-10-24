Nigel Farage ties himself up in knots while trying to defend Trump

Farage: “That’s the game in America. They all insult each other.”

Nigel Farage has endured another car crash interview, this time while trying to defend Donald Trump.

Appearing on Times Radio, Farage took issue with Kamala Harris describing Trump as a fascist.

He told presenter Rosie Wright: “Oh she’s in big trouble.”

Farage continued: “When Trump’s smiling, Trump’s winning.

“She’s desperate and I have no doubt these attacks will become even more hysterical over the next few days.”

Hitting back, Wright told Farage: “But talking of hysterical attacks, Donald Trump himself, he insults Kamala Harris all the time.

“Talking about her mental health, he says she’s crazy, lazy, the worst, has a low IQ, stupid, asks if she’s on drugs, is slow – all of those I’ve just given he said in the last two days. That’s not a smiling, happy man, that’s an insulting man.”

Farage replied: “That’s the game in America. They all insult each other.”

“So it’s OK when Kamala Harris does it, too?” Wright asked.

“I haven’t complained! I fully expect Kamala Harris to say these things,” Farage claimed. “I fully expect some people in US media to throw this out. It’s all irrelevant, none of it really matters.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward