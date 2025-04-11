Who’s in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list?

The former Tory leader’s honours list has now been published...

After taking the Conservative Party to its worst election defeat in its parliamentary history, and after his party wrecked the country over 14 years, Rishi Sunak has one more gift for the country.

The former Tory leader’s honours list has now been published and it includes honours for senior Tories who played a role in wrecking the country, including Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and James Cleverly.

Here’s a list of some of the senior names who have been rewarded as part of Sunak’s honour list:

Knighthoods:

– Jeremy Hunt

– Grant Shapps

– Mel Stride

– James Cleverly

– James Anderson (England cricketer)

Dames:

– Theresa Villiers

Peerages:

– Michael Gove

– Mark Harper

– Simon Hart

– Alister Jack

– Stephen Massey (former CEO of the Tories)

– Victoria Prentis

– Eleanor Shawcross (former Head of the No 10 Policy Unit)

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward