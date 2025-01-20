Liz Truss brutally mocked after posting picture of herself in Washington DC ahead of Trump’s inauguration

“Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front.”

Former Tory leader Liz Truss has been brutally mocked online after posting a picture of herself in Washington DC ahead of Trump’s inauguration, with the words ‘The new @realDonaldTrump term can’t come soon enough’.

Truss has made no secret of her support for Trump, despite the far-right Republican spreading misinformation and running an election campaign based on lies and the politics of division.

With Trump set to be sworn in as the 47th president later today, a number of right-wing politicians and commentators in the UK have been showing their support for him, including Farage, Suella Braverman and Laurence Fox.

Truss posted a picture of herself on X, with the words: “In DC. The new @realDonaldTrump term can’t come soon enough. The West needs it.”

One social media user wrote: “I beg you to cease and desist from embarrassing yourself and this country further”, while another wrote: “A national embarrassment goes international.”

The New European posted on X: “Many people thought Liz Truss couldn’t embarrass herself further. But they seriously underestimated her on that front.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward