Liz Truss brutally mocked after claiming that the system is ‘rigged against Conservative policies’

"Imagine, for example, trying to become prime minister while espousing my ideas!"

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss wants us to believe that the ‘system is rigged against Conservative policies’ despite the fact that the Tories have been in power for the last 14 years!

Truss, whose premiership ended in disaster, and who was booted out of office after just 49 days, making her Britain’s shortest ever serving Prime Minister, is currently trying to relaunch her political career with the setting up of her Popular Conservatism group, also known as PopCon.

The group describes itself as a “new movement aiming to restore democratic accountability to Britain and deliver popular conservative policies.” Its supporters include right wing Tory MPs such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson.

During the launch of PopCon, Truss railed against the left, telling the conference that the left had “repurposed” themselves as environmentalists, LGBT+ rights advocates and anti-racism campaigners to avoid detection.

On Monday, in a bid to rally support for her new group, Truss posted on X: “When the system is rigged against conservative policies, we need to change the system itself.”

She was brutally mocked for her post, with one social media user writing: “Liz is right. We had an 80 seat majority, stuffed the House of Lords with Tories, installed our mates at the BBC, Ofcom, Ofgem etc and of course have most of the papers in our pockets, but somehow the system is stacked against us.”

David Aaronovitch wrote in response: “Imagine, for example, trying to become prime minister while espousing my ideas! The system would never allow it! It’s rigged, I tell you, rigged!”

Another social media user wrote: “14 years of Tory Government; 32 years of Tory Govt out of the past 45; 49 days of Liz Truss kamikaze economics costing the UK at least £30bn. And she has the audacity to talk abt “the system rigged against conservative policies.” In two words: Victim Conservatism.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward