Liz Truss brutally mocked over promo video for her new book

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has been brutally mocked online over a promo video for her new book.

Truss, who became Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister after being booted out of office after just 49 days after her disastrous policies crashed the pound and caused financial turmoil, is currently promoting her book on her own brand of conservatism.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Truss announces that her new book, ‘Ten Years to Save the West is out on April 16th in the UK and US’ before adding: “In it I talk about my experience of being the only Conservative in the room, the West is in danger if we’re going to win it back we need real conservative values being implemented, we need to change our politics and governance.”

One social media user wrote in response: “I’ve just written a book about how it’d take me ten seconds to kick a limp lettuce off a pier.”

Alastair Campbell wrote in response to Truss: “Can’t you write one about how it is possible to become prime minister despite being utterly unsuited for it? And then one on shamelessness. Johnson could write the foreword for both. Keep going. You’re doing Labour a lot of good just by reminding us of the damage.”

Campaign Group Best for Britain posted: “In my book I talk about my experience of being the only conservative in the room.”

“Is it possible that you just went to the wrong room, again?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward