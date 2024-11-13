Liz Truss brutally mocked after claiming Trump can ‘save Europe’ and prevent UK ‘blackouts’

Trump has made clear that he will push ahead with tax cuts for the wealthy, a move that Truss replicated in the UK to disastrous effect.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose premiership ended in disaster, is being brutally mocked after claiming that Trump can ‘save Europe’ and prevent UK ‘blackouts’.

Truss, who has shown no humility after being booted out of office after just 49 days, making her the country’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, continues to blame everyone else for her downfall, borrowing straight out of the Trump playbook and claiming the ‘deep state’ was to blame.

After Trump’s win, in which he became the first convicted criminal to be elected US President, Truss has continued to champion the Republican, writing in the Wall Street Journal that Trump could ‘save Europe’ and ‘give us our confidence back’.

While Trump has proposed tariffs of up to 20% on all imports, Truss claims that Trump could offer tariff-free trade in exchange if the UK vows to increase its “defence spending, abandon net-zero targets and take a firmer line on China”.

She writes: “Now, with Britain struggling under Keir Starmer’s socialist policies, a deal is even more compelling.

“It could be the only way Britain escapes a rerun of the economic ruination of the 1970s. Without change, we are headed for blackouts and a financial crisis.”

Truss continued: “In short, as well as saving America, he can save the West. It’s a big task, but if anyone can do it, he can.”

Trump has made clear that he will push ahead with tax cuts for the wealthy, a move that Truss replicated in the UK to disastrous effect.

Her disastrous mini-budget contained £45bn of unfunded tax cuts which resulted in financial turmoil, and the pound collapsing.

