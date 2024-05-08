Liz Truss brutally mocked after being snubbed by Argentina’s President

'Who'

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is being brutally mocked after she was snubbed by Argentina’s president, who didn’t know who she was.

Truss, who is currently promoting her new book ‘Ten Years to Save the West’, was recently asked on GB News who her favourite Tory leader was aside from Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, to which she replied: “Javier Milei”.

Milei was elected in December and is known for his polarising views on the economy. He campaigned with a chainsaw to symbolise his desire to slash public spending.

During an interview with the BBC, journalist Ione Wells asked Milei: “Liz Truss recently said that you were her favourite conservative leader. Do you admire her?”

Milei replied (in Spanish): “Who?”

A BBC translator said: “Liz Truss, the former UK prime minister.”

Looking confused, the President replied: “I don’t have elements to give an opinion but what in the UK is defined as conservative, well, we libertarians have a lot of common ground with that.”

Given that Truss was Britain’s shortest-serving Prime Minister, it’s little surprise that many do not know who she is.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward